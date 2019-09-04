Hugo Lloris says Tottenham are 'missing something' to win league

1:22 Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says his side are 'missing something' in their pursuit of their first Premier League title Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says his side are 'missing something' in their pursuit of their first Premier League title

Hugo Lloris says Tottenham are "missing something" to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Tottenham are five points behind league leaders Liverpool after one win from their opening four games but Lloris says his side must focus on improving their consistency rather than worry about the top two.

The France goalkeeper said: "Liverpool and Man City have the experience and they are really competitive.

2:54 Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

"I think, at the moment, there's something missing from us. We will see later in the season because things turn very quickly in football.

"The most important thing is we focus on ourselves, to get points, to get consistency in the league. And we will see where we are in the table in April, in March.

Liverpool and Man City have the experience and they are really competitive. I think, at the moment, there's something missing from us. Hugo Lloris on Tottenham's title hopes

"That is the moment when you can win or lose European places or trophies. At the moment, we don't want to lose focus with that type of question."

Spurs drew with Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday after suffering a shock home 1-0 defeat against Newcastle and Lloris has urged his team to improve their form at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Unfortunately we didn't have the start we expected, even though we got good results against City and Arsenal away from home, we should've done better against Newcastle," he said.

0:39 Paul Merson thinks Spurs may have a problem on the horizon with key players out of contract next summer Paul Merson thinks Spurs may have a problem on the horizon with key players out of contract next summer

"We all know the importance of home games and when I talk about consistency, we have to capable of winning that type of game. There's now already a gap between [Manchester City and Liverpool] and us."