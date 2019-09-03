Kieran Trippier hits out at Daniel Levy and Mauricio Pochettino over Tottenham exit

Kieran Trippier left Tottenham this summer after four years at the club

Kieran Trippier has hit out at Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy over the manner of his exit from Tottenham, saying they failed to disclose their plans to sell him.

The 28-year-old right-back joined Atletico Madrid from Spurs for £21.7m in July, and said on Monday he felt he had taken a "step up".

However, Trippier admits he did not want to leave north London, but had no choice when his manager and chairman did not respond to his requests for clarity.

He said: "I spoke to the manager about his plans and I didn't get a 'yes' and I didn't get a 'no' - so you get the impression.

"The manager didn't say he wanted to move me on and I tried to speak to the chairman about it.

"It's not nice when you know the club want to sell you. I heard rumours about them selling me and it's not nice but it happens and it's football.

Trippier has started all three of Atletico Madrid's La Liga games this season

"It's disappointing. I gave everything for the club and I wanted to stay. I had another couple of years left but everything happens for a reason.

"Me and the manager didn't leave on bad terms; he has done a lot for me and I respect him highly.

"It is just a few things - I tried to speak to the chairman, I just didn't really get an answer."

Trippier enjoyed an outstanding World Cup for England in 2018 but suffered a slump in form last season - his final campaign at Spurs.

He was dropped by Gareth Southgate for the Nations League this summer, but has now returned for this month's European Qualifiers following his move to Spain.

Trippier acknowledged his standards slipped but believes Spurs may regret selling him, saying: "Everyone has an opinion - you have, the pundits have.

"It doesn't bother me but obviously the fans... I set the bar high at the World Cup and they knew how well I could do.

"Tottenham got rid of me at the wrong time, but I struggled with injuries. I could have come back fit and fresh but they made the decision and now I'm at Atletico."