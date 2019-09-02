Kieran Trippier says Atletico Madrid is a step up from Tottenham

Kieran Trippier provided an assist for Alvaro Morata on his Atletico debut

Kieran Trippier says he took a step up in his career when he left Tottenham to sign for Atletico Madrid this summer.

Trippier signed a three-year deal with Atletico in July after joining them for a fee in the region of £22m.

The 28-year-old had revealed "behind the scenes" issues caused him to leave Spurs, but he insists his move to Spain is a sign of progress in his career and not a step down.

"I'm working with one of the best coaches in the world," he told AFP.

"Atletico is one of the biggest teams in Europe. I'm not taking a step down, I'm taking a step up."

Gareth Southgate went to watch Atletico Madrid play Leganes last week

There were suggestions that Trippier's move could hurt his international career after he was dropped in May for the climax of England's Nations League campaign.

But the former Burnley defender has been called up to Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming European Qualifiers against Kosovo and Bulgaria after the England head coach flew out to watch him play against Leganes in La Liga.

"I texted him to say thanks for coming out to watch me and for the support," said Trippier. "It meant a lot to know I'm still in his thinking."