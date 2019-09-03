Christian Eriksen: I wish deciding future was like Football Manager

Christian Eriksen has 10 months remaining on his Tottenham contract

Christian Eriksen says he wishes his future could be decided "just like in Football Manager" after failing to secure a move away from Tottenham.

The Denmark international, who scored Spurs' opener in their 2-2 derby draw with Arsenal on Sunday, admitted in the summer he was considering leaving the club this summer in order to "try something new".

Eriksen, who was linked with a move to Real Madrid, is in the final year of his contract and will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with European clubs from January 1.

"I wish I could decide just like in Football Manager, but unfortunately I can't," Eriksen told Danish publication Ekstra Bladet.

When asked whether the comments he made about his future were a mistake, Eriksen said: "No, it wasn't. But it is football and you never know what happens in football. Many things always come into play.

"To me it is not difficult to clear my head. I don't read much of what is written.

"And now I have been involved for many years, where there have been many rumours every year. But it's clear that it's been a little more fierce this year because my contract is about to expire.

"I know a lot of people are interested in where I want to play. That's the way it is. This is how it is in a top club if you have done well. There will always be rumours."

Neville: Clubs now wise to the 'pinch'

Gary Neville feels Tottenham have weighed up whether to sell Eriksen at a reduced rate, and have decided keeping him is the better option, whether he leaves next summer or not.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, he said: "I think after the Gareth Bale experience, Daniel Levy will realise that the player being at the club for the next year is more valuable than the £20m the teams are trying to pinch these players for a year early.

"Clubs have become wise to that now, and are thinking: 'Actually, you're better off staying with us.' It gives teams another year to plan without them, to find somebody else. They did it with Kieran Trippier for Kyle Walker, and they may have done it with Davinson Sanchez for Toby Alderweireld.

"I think Tottenham are a wise club to this kind of thing, won't shift easily, and Eriksen will have to stay put and play his football."

Merson: Eriksen will be another Ramsey

Despite Eriksen staying put with Tottenham until January at least, Paul Merson believes he will leave the club on a free, in the same way Aaron Ramsey departed Arsenal last year.

He said on The Debate: "My worry would be for next season, how do you replace the players? Eriksen is gone. Even if he doesn't go now, his agent will have sorted something for January, and he will be another Aaron Ramsey.

"You'll hear him say: 'I love the club,' but he'll be sorted. There is no way he'll be signing a new contract at Spurs."

