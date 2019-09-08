Danny Rose says truth will come out about his uncertain summer at Tottenham

Danny Rose looked likely to leave Tottenham in the summer

Danny Rose has vowed to have his say on his uncertain summer with Tottenham, who made him available for sale.

Rose's time at Spurs looked to be over after he was left out of the club's pre-season tour to Asia so he could "explore prospective opportunities with other clubs", but a move never materialised.

The 29-year-old has since started all four of Tottenham's Premier League games this season and was also handed an England start in the European Qualifier against Bulgaria on Saturday.

Rose is content at how things have played out but says the full facts regarding his situation have not yet come out.

"It wasn't tough, it is what it is," he said. "Not everything that was publicised in the summer was entirely true and I think in the future I will have my say on everything that happened but I don't want to focus on negativity at the minute.

"I guess I should be happy with maybe being up for sale and having started the first four games for Tottenham and the first England game of the campaign.

"I can't lie I am very happy, but I just want to say that everything that was written in the summer wasn't entirely true."

Despite Spurs' willingness to move on from him this summer, Rose does not doubt his own abilities and he insists his relationship with manager Mauricio Pochettino remains strong.

"I don't need to prove myself to anybody," he said. "I have a manager at club level who knows me. You look at last season, I played in the quarter-final of the Champions League, I played semi-finals of the Champions League and I played in the final.

"So I've got a manager there who believes in me.

"Then if you look at international I've got a manager that whenever I've been available for selection I've been chosen. He fully believes in me and I'm very grateful.

"I'm lucky to have managers at club level and international level who believe in me.

"I don't feel I've got anything to prove to anybody and I feel as if I've done enough over the years to prove my worth.

"I obviously just want to repay everybody that's shown faith in me and it's been a great start to the campaign and I'm looking forward to what's ahead."