Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso plays down injury suffered on Argentina duty

Giovani Lo Celso has played down the extent of his groin injury

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has picked up a groin injury while on international duty with Argentina, but played down the severity of the blow.

The 23-year-old was withdrawn after 53 minutes during the 0-0 draw against Chile and looks likely to miss their match with Mexico on Wednesday.

Argentina's official twitter account subsequently confirmed he had "suffered a blow" to his left groin.

However, Lo Celso told reporters: "My problem was only a blow. It is not something to worry about.

"We deserved a bit more. We had a lot of chances to convert but it wasn't to be."

Lo Celso has appeared 19 times for Argentina, scoring twice

Lo Celso arrived at Tottenham on loan from Real Betis on Deadline Day, with the obligation to buy next summer, but is yet to get up to speed with his Spurs team-mates.

The creative midfielder has made three substitute appearances in the Premier League since his arrival, but is yet to start a game for the Champions League runners-up.

Fellow summer transfer window acquisitions Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon are also currently sidelined with injuries.