Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham submit Champions League squads

Clubs have been submitting their squads for this season's Champions League

Following the closure of the summer transfer window across Europe, England’s Champions League clubs have submitted their player lists for the group stages of the tournament.

Clubs have to submit a maximum of 25 players, two of whom must be goalkeepers with a minimum of eight places reserved exclusively for 'locally trained players'.

If a club has fewer than eight of these players in their squad, then the maximum number of players on their list is reduced accordingly.

Players born on, or after, January 1, 1998 and have been eligible to play for the club for two years since their 15th birthday do not need to be registered in this list and are instead placed on 'List B'.

Each club can name an unlimited number of players on 'List B' throughout the campaign though the list has to be submitted by 10pm the day before a game.

Group games start on Tuesday, September 17 with clubs able to change their squads should they reach the knockout stages next year and are then allowed to register a maximum of three new players.

Below are the main squad lists for Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham with the key inclusions and omissions as well as notable 'List B' players...

Mason Mount is classed as a young homegrown player in Chelsea's Champions League lists

Chelsea

Jamie Cumming, Reece James, Marc Guehi, Billy Gilmour, George McEachran, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi included on 'List B'.

Goalkeepers: Kepa, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson, Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori

Midfielders: Jorginho, N'golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Forwards: Willian, Pedro, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi

Liverpool

Will Liverpool be able to retain the Champions League this season?

Former Ajax star Ki-Jana Hoever left off list as is Nathaniel Clyne who suffered a long-term knee injury in the summer.

Three goalkeepers included - Andy Lonergan, Alisson Becker and Adrian.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhian Brewster, Curtis Jones, Herbie Kane, Caoimhin Kelleher, Yasser Larouci, Adam Lewis on 'List B'.

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Andy Lonergan, Adrian

Defenders: Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Sepp van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Adam Lallana, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum

Forwards: Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri

Manchester City

Phil Foden is classed as a young homegrown player in Manchester City's Champions League lists

Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte both included despite not being expected to feature until next year.

Youngsters Phil Foden, Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis included on 'List B'.

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Scott Carson

Defenders: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Angelino, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Bernardo, David Silva, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero

Tottenham

Seventeen-year-old Irish striker Troy Parrott has been included in Tottenham's Champions League squad

Seventeen-year-old Irish striker Troy Parrott included.

Juan Foyth, Oliver Skipp, Alfie Whiteman and Brandon Austin included 'List B'.

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Paulo Gazzaniga

Defenders: Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker-Peters, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies

Midfielders: Son Heung-min, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele

Forwards: Harry Kane, Troy Parrott