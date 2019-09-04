Harry Winks says watching on as England progressed to tournament semi-finals was tough

Harry Winks is back in the England squad for the back-to-back games against Bulgaria and Kosovo

Harry Winks admits it has been difficult to watch on as England reached the semi-finals of consecutive finals.

The Tottenham midfielder missed out on the run to the last four of the 2018 World Cup before getting fit and starring in a 3-2 Nations League group-stage win against Spain last season.

More fitness issues followed and - despite starting Tottenham's Champions League final defeat to Liverpool - England boss Gareth Southgate decided not to include the 23-year-old in his Nations League finals squad in June.

0:59 Tyrone Mings says representing England seemed a 'different world away' when he was playing non-league football Tyrone Mings says representing England seemed a 'different world away' when he was playing non-league football

But after starting the season back in the Spurs side, Winks was recalled to the England squad for the upcoming European Qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

"Yes, I spoke to the gaffer the week before the [Champions League] final," he replied when asked if he understood why he was left out of the Nations League squad.

"He called me and gave me his views. I totally respect the gaffer's decision, I was out for a few weeks after an operation and he had to name the squad before the Champions League [final].

"So I totally understand his thinking. At that moment in time, my thinking was with Tottenham - to get fit, to get in that Champions League team.

Winks has featured in all four of Tottenham's Premier League games this season

"Then obviously afterwards it would have been an honour to go away with England, but for different reasons I totally understand why the gaffer did that. I respect his decision.

"It is always difficult to watch any football you're a part of when you're not involved - especially the World Cup.

"First and foremost I was an England fan, I wanted us to do so well, but it's everyone's dream to play for their countries, so to have missed that was difficult.

"And to miss out of the Nations League was difficult. But that's football. People make decisions and it's part and parcel of moving on.

"We've got the Euros to look forward to, so hopefully I can stay fit and play a part in that."