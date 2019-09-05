European Paper Talk: Atletico Madrid to continue pursuit of Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen's contract is up at Tottenham at the end of the season

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest gossip and news from across the continent.

Spain

Atletico Madrid haven't ended their interest in Christian Eriksen. The Tottenham midfielder will be out of contract next summer but Atleti are prepared to make a substantial offer in January to secure the Dane's signing. (AS)

Neymar broke down in tears when Barcelona informed the Brazillian they would be unable to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. (El Chiringuito)

Former Leicester City forward Shinji Okasaki has signed with Spanish second-tier side Huesca after his contract with Malaga was cancelled after just one month. (Marca)

Celta Vigo winger Pione Sisto turned down a £9m move to Aston Villa this summer and also rejected St Etienne, Torino and Mexican club Tigres. (Faro de Vigo)

France

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is open to a move to MLS when his Blues contract expires next summer. "For my family - who speak English - it would be interesting. In one year? Two years? I don't know. But I would be open to a final challenge," he said. (RMC)

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele refused to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer as he is already at his dream club and believes he can win the Ballon d'Or with the La Liga giants. (L'Equipe)

Ousmane Dembele was wanted by PSG

Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo paid £900,000 out of his own pocket to help secure his transfer from Marseille to Fenerbahce. (L'Equipe)

Italy

Former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian could leave Parma in January and join Inter Milan. Alessandro Bastoni would move to Parma on loan if such a deal was to be struck. (Corriere dello Sport)

Maurizio Sarri is unhappy with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici's inability to trim his first-team squad this summer. It has created tension at the club with Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic omitted from Juventus' Champions League squad. (Corriere dello Sport)

Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul isn't disappointed a move to Fiorentina fell through in the final days of the transfer window. "I am happy to remain with a club that wanted me to stay at all costs," he said. (Various)

Atalanta are considering an approach for former Milan and Genoa midfielder Andrea Bertolacci, who is available on a free transfer. (L'Eco di Bergamo)

Germany

Marco Reus says he will do everything in his power to help Borussia Dortmund sign Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz next summer. "I don't know how it will go in terms of the transfer fee, it may be too much for Dortmund. But I will do my best," the BVB captain said. (Sport1)

Croatia

Dejan Lovren was not prepared to leave Liverpool on loan as the centre-back felt it unnecessary to prove himself to a potential buyer. He said: "I have achieved big things in football and don't deserve to go anywhere on loan to have someone checking me and my quality." (Sportske Novosti)