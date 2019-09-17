Hugo Lloris admits he does not expect to retire at Tottenham

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has admitted he is not expecting to finish his career at the club and has opened the door to a potential move to the MLS.

The 32-year-old has three years left on his current deal and has just started his seventh season with the north London club.

However, speaking to French magazine France Football, Lloris revealed he does not expect to retire at Spurs and is open to a move to the United States.

Lloris has made over 300 appearances for Tottenham since joining the club in 2012

"I do not think I'm going to finish [my career] at Tottenham," he said.

"I still have a few years ahead of me. In any case, I will do everything to make the most of it. You also have to know when to say stop at the right time, but I'm not against the idea of ​​discovering something new.

"That could be the United States. I do not know, I always had trouble looking in the medium term. I am more focused on the short term.

"In football, things go so fast. We are here tomorrow and after that we're elsewhere. You have to be careful. I could finish over there [MLS], we'll see."

Lloris says he has a "strong relationship" with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino

Lloris says the temptation to move on has been easy to resist so far, mainly because of Mauricio Pochettino.

"I never really opened the doors [to the idea of leaving Tottenham] because I felt like I was happy where I was," he said.

"It's not a lack of ambition on my part, it's just that I'm part of a project and, every year I've seen the progress to reinforce my decision. If tomorrow I felt there was a regression, certainly I'd then ask the question [about leaving].

"[Pochettino] has got the perfect profile [for a big club]. He's shown a lot of loyalty to Tottenham. He's invested 200 per cent in the club and its supporters.

"I have a strong relationship with him, on a human level too. And that does not distort the professional relationship at all. We make the difference [together]. I like his football ideas, I like his personality. I am very proud to be part of his team.

"I can tell the difference between the state of the club the day I arrived and today. The club has evolved at an incredible speed."

Lloris could lead Tottenham out against Olympiakos in their opening Champions League match on Wednesday.