Moussa Sissoko bemoans Tottenham's painful defeat to Leicester

Moussa Sissoko has urged Tottenham to accept and move on quickly from their "painful" 2-1 defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League.

A 25-yard James Maddison second-half strike condemned last season's Champions League finalists to their second defeat in the league season against the Foxes, in a result which saw Leicester move up to third in the table.

Tottenham meanwhile are seventh after the setback at the King Power Stadium and after the game, Mauricio Pochettino advocated their need to find a greater level of consistency at the start of the season.

"There is a lot of frustration, but we need to accept it, even if it is painful because we have another game on Tuesday," Sissoko said to Spurs TV.

"Even if it is a cup game, we have to be focused on that game (now).

"We need to work hard and analyse what went wrong (at Leicester) and move on.

"We don't have time to think too much because we have to recover as soon as possible and be ready for Tuesday if we want to have a good game and win.

"There is a lot of frustration, but we need to move on."

Spurs are still yet to win away in the Premier League since January.

Tottenham face Colchester United in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, followed by a home clash with Southampton in the top flight on September 28.