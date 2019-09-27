Moussa Sissoko signs new Tottenham contract until 2023

Moussa Sissoko helped Tottenham reach the Champions League final last season

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has signed a new contract with the Premier League club until 2023.

Sissoko joined Spurs from Newcastle in 2016 and has gone to make 132 appearances for the north London club.

The 30-year-old says he is "proud" to have committed his long-term future to Spurs after overcoming a difficult start to his time at the club.

"Of course I am very proud to sign a new deal with the club," Sissoko told Tottenham's website.

"That means they believe in me and are happy with what I'm doing. Hopefully I can give my best to the club for a long time and hopefully we can get some trophies together.

"I am happy with my new contract. My family and friends are very happy and proud because they know at the beginning it was maybe tough for me, but I never give up.

"I always believed in myself and tried to do my best even in the bad moments. They are happy and behind me since I started. They are very proud of my new contract."

Sissoko says he now feels like a leader in Mauricio Pochettino's squad after starting his fourth season at Tottenham.

"I try to be [a leader]. I have a lot of experience, I'm now 30 years old," he said.

"If I can help new signings and even some players who have been at the club a long time, I'm trying to do it.

"It will be helpful for everyone. If I can give them some advice it will be no problem with me. I was young as well so I had advice from other players.

"It is always important to have something from the experienced players, so that is what I'm trying to do."

Sissoko has featured in seven games for Tottenham this season, including last Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Leicester.

Spurs have won just once in their last seven matches in all competitions but Mauricio Pochettino will hope his side can bounce back when they face his former club Southampton on Saturday.