Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham players' uncertain futures not an excuse for poor start

Mauricio Pochettino says the uncertainty surrounding the futures of members of his Tottenham squad is not a reason for his side's inconsistent start to the season.

Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen appeared poised to leave north London during the transfer window, while Jan Vertonghen did not feature in Tottenham's opening three games of the season.

Last season's Champions League finalists ended a three-match winless on Saturday run by beating Southampton 2-1 despite having Serge Aurier's sent off in the first half.

The result eased pressure on Spurs boss Pochettino after consecutive defeats to Colchester and Leicester.

Harry Kane was on target in Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Olympiakos in their Group B opener

Harry Kane exclusively told Sky Sports that speculation hanging over various players has had an effect upon Tottenham's form at the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign.

However, speaking ahead of Spurs' second Champions League game of the season against Bayern Munich, Pochettino insisted the unsettled futures of players in Tottenham's squad cannot constitute a legitimate reason for the outcome of their games.

"When the transfer window closed I was clear that the players have a commitment to give their best," he said.

"I didn't talk after that to say we had different injuries or that we were affected after Colchester because the team was not thinking.

"It wasn't the best start, it is now my sixth season here and it is always the same, different things happen in summer.

"There is no doubt the players are very committed, with a one-year contract or a five-year contract.

"That is not a point to discuss and that is not a reason for the team to have good or bad results."

Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring against Olympiakos

Lucas Moura and Kane's first-half strikes were cancelled out by Daniel Podence and Mathieu Valbuena as Spurs threw away a two-goal lead to draw their Champions League Group B opener away to Olympiakos on September 18.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, earned a comfortable 3-0 victory at the Allianz Arena against Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade), through goals from Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller.

They travel to north London on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Niko Kovac's Bayern, who were knocked out by last year's champions Liverpool in the round of 16, have not lost in their last nine European matches away from home.

Bayern are currently top of Group B in the Champions League

Bayern and Spurs last met in the Audi Cup final during pre-season, the game finishing 6-5 on penalties to Pochettino's side after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

All players were present in training on Monday, bar long-term absentees Giovani Lo Celso (hip) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring). Both players are undergoing rehabilitation but are not expected to return to contention before the end of October.

The other game in Group B sees Olympiakos travel to the Rajko Mitic Stadium to face Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.