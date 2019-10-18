European Paper Talk: Christian Eriksen 'not good enough' for Bayern Munich

Christian Eriksen isn't good enough for Bayern Munich, says Lothar Matthaus

Our friends at Football Whispers have sifted through the European media to find the best transfer news and the latest news stories...

Germany

Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen "is not good enough" for Bayern Munich, according to club legend Lothar Matthaus. The Spurs midfielder has been linked with a move to Bavaria as a potential replacement for the on-loan Philippe Coutinho. (Sport 1)

Spurs and Manchester United are among a number of clubs interested in Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria. The 22-year-old midfielder is impressing under new manager Marco Rose and his performances aren't going unnoticed. (Bild)

Spain

During the international break, Paul Pogba met with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in Dubai. With Los Blancos still determined to add the World Cup winner to their ranks, talks of a potential move may well have been on the agenda of this opportune meeting. (Marca)

Paul Pogba has been continually linked with a move to Real Madrid

The upcoming El Clasico match, set to take place on October 26, could be rescheduled due to civil unrest in the country. Initially, the proposal was to move the game to Madrid, however, a rearranged game in December now looks more likely. (AS)

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Real Madrid's Isco as the man to replace Christian Eriksen if the Danish playmaker does depart for the Spanish capital in January. (El Desmarque)

Italy

Wolves have reignited their interest in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. The Premier League side made a late bid to sign the 22-year-old Ivory Coast international during the summer window but failed. The former Atalanta man is still on their wishlist and talks are underway to sign him when the window reopens. (Calciomercato)

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken out about Lorenzo Insigne's uncertain future after reports emerged claiming the forward was weighing up his options. "I can't understand him, I don't understand why he is not entirely happy in Naples. He is a great player, I recognise him, but if he thinks his adventure with Naples is over here, then make an effort not to be misunderstood. He is one who has never had a good feeling with the coaches and I have never understood the reasons ". (Tuttosport)

France

Real Madrid want Fabian Ruiz and the player is eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish playmaker is currently renegotiating his Napoli contract which will see a release clause of below €100m added to ensure a possibility of a move remains on the table. (Le10Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to add Nice full-back Youcef Atal to their ranks. The versatile right-back has impressed since his move to France last summer and is largely considered to be one of the most exciting talents in Europe. Nice don't want to part with the 23-year-old but a big offer could be hard to refuse. (Le10Sport)