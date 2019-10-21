Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso set to return against Red Star Belgrade

Giovani Lo Celso has been out of action for two months with a hip injury

Giovani Lo Celso is back for Tottenham's Champions League clash at home to Red Star Belgrade, Sky Sports News understands.

The Argentina midfielder is in contention for his first appearance after two months out with a hip injury, handing Spurs a huge boost in their attempt to claim a first group-stage win in their third match in Group B.

Lo Celso - a summer loan signing from Real Betis - returned to training last week along with Ryan Sessegnon, and Mauricio Pochettino confirmed on Monday that one of the two players would be ready for Tuesday night.

Ryan Sessegnon arrived from Fulham in the summer with a hamstring injury

Sessegnon is believed to still be some way off being ready for his debut, however, after arriving from Fulham in the summer with a hamstring injury, and may need a run in the U23 side as he builds his fitness.

Lo Celso made three substitute appearances earlier in the season against Manchester City, Newcastle and Arsenal, but suffered his injury in the September international break while playing for his country.

1:07 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists he's not affected by 'rumours' around the club, but hints that his job could be on the line if performances don't improve Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists he's not affected by 'rumours' around the club, but hints that his job could be on the line if performances don't improve

He was a top Spurs target in the summer and the club worked throughout the window to get him, finally landing their man on Deadline Day on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

The 23-year-old is seen as a long-term successor to Christian Eriksen, who has also trained this week after missing Saturday's draw at home to Watford with a dead leg.