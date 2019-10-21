Tottenham vs Red Star Belgrade preview

Christian Eriksen could return for Spurs on Tuesday

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Tuesday's game between Tottenham and Red Star Belgrade as the Champions League group stage continues.

Team news

Tottenham's hopes of reaching the knockout stages will be all but over if they lose to Red Star Belgrade. They are currently on one point after two games in Group B and would fall five behind Red Star if they were to be beaten.

They should have Christian Eriksen back from a dead leg, while Mauricio Pochettino also teased that one of Giovani Lo Celso or Ryan Sessegnon - almost certainly the former - will be involved after a lengthy injury lay-off. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (elbow) remains a long-term injury absentee.

Red Star Belgrade are still without Branko Jovicic, who sustained torn knee ligaments during the summer, while Milan Gajic remains sidelined since October.

Opta stats

Spurs met Red Star Belgrade in the last 16 of the 1972-73 UEFA Cup, winning 2-0 at White Hart Lane and losing 1-0 away but progressing 2-1 on aggregate.

Red Star Belgrade have won just one of their 10 away UEFA European games in England (W1 D4 L5), winning 2-1 against Liverpool in November 1973 in the European Cup.

Spurs lost their last UEFA Champions League match 7-2 at home to Bayern Munich, the first time an English team has lost by five goals in a home European match in any competition.

Red Star Belgrade have lost all four away UEFA Champions League matches, scoring twice and conceding 16. The last team to lose their first five away matches in the competition were Malmo FF in November 2015.

Only Celtic in 2016-17 (10 goals) have conceded more goals than Spurs this season (nine) in their first two UEFA Champions League group stage matches of a campaign.

Red Star Belgrade's Marko Marin has been involved in six goals in his last six UEFA Champions League matches (1 goal, 5 assists), assisting twice in their 3-1 win over former club Olympiakos.

Red Star Belgrade manager Vladan Milojevic has lost his two previous Champions League games in England - he played for Panathinaikos against Arsenal in September 1998 (lost 2-1) and managed against Liverpool with Red Star Belgrade last season (lost 4-0).

Charlie's prediction

This is a must-win scenario. Tottenham were lucky against Watford as it was never a goal that Dele Alli scored. Mauricio Pochettino made seven changes - the most he has ever made - and he did not get a response.

Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld do not want to be there. They have not offered them a contract so they are just running them down. Danny Rose is the exact same - this whole situation is dysfunctional.

Heung-Min Son gives them guaranteed speed and drive, on and off the ball. He should always play alongside Harry Kane in my opinion. Red Star Belgrade will bring some decent support and be awkward, but Tottenham will get some anger out here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

