Tottenham players got Mauricio Pochettino sacked, says Harry Redknapp

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by Tottenham after five years in charge

Tottenham's players are to blame for Mauricio Pochettino's sacking, according to former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp.

Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham on Tuesday evening after five years in charge of the club following a poor start to the season, which has seen them win just five matches.

Despite failing to win a trophy, the Argentine led Spurs to top-four finishes in four of his five seasons - as well as their first Champions League final in the 2018/19 campaign - and Redknapp believes the players are firmly to blame for his dismissal.

"When people talk about the players all loving him, if they love him that much, maybe they should have all started playing a bit better," Redknapp said.

"They've got him the sack, at the end of the day. They haven't performed well enough, that's why he's lost his job. If they all loved him so much, perhaps they should have done a bit better for him.

"That's why you get the sack. They've had one Champions League final; if you look back at the run, everything went their way a little bit. They've not won a trophy in five or six years with an incredible set of players.

"People say they need a better squad; have a look at them, they have four international full-backs, internationals all over the place, England internationals, all kinds. And up front they're not short either. They're massively underachieving at the moment."

More to follow...