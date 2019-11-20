Luis Campos open to joining Jose Mourinho at Tottenham as sporting director

Luis Campos would be open to joining Tottenham in a sporting director role to work with Jose Mourinho, Sky Sports News understands.

The current Lille sporting director told Sky Sports News last month that joining up with his fellow Portuguese in his next job would be a no-brainer.

Spurs currently have Rebecca Caplehorn working as director of football operations, however, while Steve Hitchen is chief scout - and chairman Daniel Levy takes a central role in transfers.

After Mauricio Pochettino was sacked as manager on Tuesday night, Mourinho was installed with the title of head coach. Speaking in October, Campos said: "Mourinho is like a brother to me.

"I know him very well and for a long time. He's a wonderful person and the best coach in the world. So, of course, if he called me I would speak."

Luis Campos has been sporting director at Lille since 2017

Campos also said he believes "every club needs a sporting director" as he discussed the problems Manchester United have suffered without one, both during and after Mourinho's time at Old Trafford.

The 55-year-old added: "In my opinion - football needs someone like Jose. Football needs this special coach with this energy and strong personality. I believe the next work of Jose will be his top work."

Campos has been sporting director at Lille since 2017, helping them return to the Champions League, having helped unearth some of Europe's best talents while at Monaco from 2013.

3:38 We take a look at the challenges Jose Mourinho will face as he begins his reign as Tottenham head coach We take a look at the challenges Jose Mourinho will face as he begins his reign as Tottenham head coach

He has found and sold on talent in excess of £500m, including Kylian Mbappe, Nicolas Pepe, James Rodriguez, Anthony Martial, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy.

Mourinho has already brought in two coaches from Lille - Joao Sacramento as his assistant and Nuno Santos as goalkeeping coach.

He has also added Ricardo Formosinho and Giovanni Cerra, who both worked with him at United, as tactical analyst and technical analyst respectively.