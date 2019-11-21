Mauricio Pochettino's goodbye message to Tottenham players revealed by Jesus Perez

Mauricio Pochettino writes his goodbye message to the Tottenham players (Credit: Twitter: @jesus_perez)

Mauricio Pochettino's goodbye message to his Tottenham players has been revealed by assistant Jesus Perez.

The Spaniard posted two pictures on social media 48 hours after they were sacked by Spurs, one showing Pochettino writing the message on a tactics board in the players' dressing room.

Image from Twitter: @jesus_perez

"Big thanks to you all," it read. "We can't say goodbye... you will always be in our hearts."

The pictures were posted on Perez' personal Twitter account with the caption: "COYS"

Pochettino and Perez have remained silent since they were dismissed after a breakdown in their relationship with the club's hierarchy and the team 14th in Premier League following a disastrous start to the season.

Pochettino and his assistant Jesus Perez were popular

But they are already being considered for the vacant Bayern Munich job, having previously been of interest to Real Madrid and Manchester United, among other big clubs, during their five-and-a-half years in N17.

Although they did not win a trophy in this time, Pochettino and his staff were highly regarded among the club's supporters, who have shown an outpouring of emotion on social media during the events of the past two days.

They have been replaced by Jose Mourinho and his new backroom staff, several of which have arrived from French club Lille, including Portuguese assistant Joao Sacramento.