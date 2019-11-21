Mauricio Pochettino: Bayern Munich considering former Tottenham boss

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked as Tottenham boss on Tuesday, with Jose Mourinho appointed as his successor less than 24 hours later

Mauricio Pochettino is being considered by Bayern Munich to take over as permanent manager at the Allianz Arena, according to Sky in Germany.

No contact has been made with the Argentine following his sacking from Tottenham, but he is understood to be high among their list of candidates for the vacant role currently being filled by interim boss Hansi Flick.

Pochettino departed Hotspur Way this week after five years in charge, guiding the club to their first Champions League final last term.

The 47-year-old has a £12.5m compensation clause in his Spurs contract and the figure is set to be paid to him in instalments.

If he is re-employed during the three to six month period of notice, those staggered payments to him from his former club would immediately cease.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understands that Real Madrid also see the former Spurs boss as a potential option in summer 2020.

Bayern were interested in Erik ten Hag, but the Dutchman says he will remain at Ajax at least until the end of the 2019-20 season

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel, and former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick have all distanced themselves from the managerial position at Bayern in recent weeks.

Arsene Wenger recently quashed any links with the Bayern job by returning to the game as FIFA's new chief of global football development.

Niko Kovac was sacked by the Bundesliga champions earlier in November after 16 months in charge.

Kimmich: Pep or Poch a good fit for Bayern

Bayern full-back Joshua Kimmich says he admires the coaching abilities of Pochettino and but is also "not against" his former manager and current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola returning to the club where he won seven trophies in three seasons from 2013-2016.

"I think he did a great job for Tottenham. Every year they were [about] third in the table," the 24-year-old said of Pochettino following Germany's 6-1 Euro 2020 qualifying victory against Northern Ireland.

Joshua Kimmich (centre) says he admires Mauricio Pochettino's management style and would welcome his former boss Pep Guardiola returning to the Allianz Arena

"For Tottenham this is great. They have a really good team [although] we beat them with Bayern Munich.

"They were in the final of the Champions League so of course, he's a great coach."

Guardiola brought Kimmich to the German giants in 2015 in a £6.4m move from RB Leipzig and the midfielder/right-back says he would welcome the Spaniard returning to Bayern.

"I know [Guardiola] and have a lot to thank him for. He took me from the second division and let me play in the Bundesliga," he told reporters prior to Germany's European Qualifier with Belarus.

"We won the double together and after that season I became a player for Germany. So, of course, I won't be against him coming back."

Bayern Munich say interim boss Hansi Flick will remain in charge until the new year

Flick has guided Bayern to a 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund and a 2-0 victory against Olympiakos in the Champions League since Kovac was sacked following the 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on November 2.

The German giants' chairman Karl Heinz-Rumminegge said at the club's recent AGM that: "[Flick has an] impressive concept of training and tactics. His handling of the players is very good, and we like his pleasant demeanour. I'm telling you with absolute conviction: We trust Hansi Flick."

Uli Hoeness also confirmed at the AGM that he is to step down as Bayern's president, having been involved at the club as player, manager or president since 1970.

The Bavarian club are currently third in the German top flight, four points behind league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate...

The first instinct is to pity Mauricio Pochettino.

The man has lost his job, after all. But the outpouring of affection following his departure reveals the truth. He leaves not only with a handsome pay-off but with his reputation intact. Among Tottenham supporters, of course. But just as importantly now, among the wider public too.

The news came as a shock but the outcome can hardly be called a surprise even if that phrase 'relieved of his duties' feels deeply unsatisfactory. By his own admission prior to the Champions League final in June, Pochettino's project came to an end in the summer - a not-so-subtle reference to what has long been brewing behind the scenes.

Much of the fascination now will stem from which party fares best from this parting of the ways. Tottenham are entitled to expect an upturn in results given their measly haul of 25 points from 24 games since February, but it reveals much that it is the discarded coach who is likely to be short odds to clinch a trophy before the club that has sacked him.

