Arsene Wenger says Bayern Munich approached him, but he was not manager candidate

Arsene Wenger has been out of work since leaving Arsenal in 2018

Arsene Wenger has confirmed he was approached for the vacant Bayern Munich head coach role but "was never a candidate".

The Bundesliga champions are looking for a replacement for Niko Kovac, who was sacked following a 5-1 thrashing by Eintracht Frankfurt on November 3.

Sky in Germany suggested the 70-year-old Wenger had held initial conversations with Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge last week, before it was decided the Frenchman was not an option.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS, Wenger confirmed he was never in the race to take over at the club - despite previously stating talks would take place this week.

"First of all, I was never a candidate, I was approached but not in the running for the job," Arsene Wenger said.

"That is clear and definite, but it does not necessarily mean I am done with management."

Wenger, who has also been linked with jobs at Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, has been out of work since leaving the Gunners in 2018.

Interim manager Hansi Flick will remain in charge of the side until further notice, having guided Bayern to successive victories including a 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.