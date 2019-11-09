Bayern Munich thrash Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid hammer EIbar - European round-up

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in Bayern Munich's big win over Borussia Dortmund

Two goals from the seemingly unstoppable Robert Lewandowski helped Bayern Munich banish the nightmare of last week's thrashing by Eintracht Frankfurt that led to the sacking of Niko Kovac.

Six days after Bayern's heaviest Bundesliga defeat for over 10 years in losing 5-1 to Eintracht, they hammered old rivals Borussia Dortmund 4-0 at the Allianz Arena to move up to third and a point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Marco Reus and Axel Witsel look dejected after their defeat to Bayern

Poland striker Lewandowski scored the first and third goals in the 17th and 76th minutes to take his tally to a remarkable 26 in 22 games for club and country this season.

Serge Gnabry added a VAR-confirmed second just after the break, with a Mats Hummels own goal 10 minutes from time compounding Dortmund's misery.

Leipzig stay in touch

Second-placed RB Leipzig are also a point behind Monchengladbach following a come-from-behind 4-2 win at Hertha Berlin.

They were made to do it the hard way at the Olympiastadion, however, as the home side opened the scoring with a stunning strike from Maxi Mittelstadt just after the half hour.

Hertha's lead was shortlived, though, as six minutes later Timo Werner slotted home the equaliser from the penalty spot after VAR confirmed a handball against Karim Rekik, with Marcel Sabitzer giving the visitors the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Leipzig had to wait until late on to seal the points via goals from Kevin Kampl and Werner's 11th of the season, with Davie Selke's added-time strike nothing more than a consolation.

Bundesliga round-up: Wins for Union Berlin, Augsburg

Union Berlin almost threw away a three-goal lead as they held on to beat Mainz 3-2 at the Coface Arena.

Daniel Brosinski's own goal on the half hour sparked Mainz's downfall, that was completed by a double either side of the interval from Sebastian Andersson to take the Sweden international's tally for the season to six.

Karim Onisiwo pulled one back in the 81st minute, with Brosinksi adding a second in the fourth minute of added time, only for Union to claim a third victory in their last four league games to lift themselves up to mid-table.

Rouwen Hennings scored a 23-minute second-half hat-trick as Fortuna Dusseldorf came from behind on three occasions to salvage a point from a 3-3 draw at Schalke, who missed the chance to move into the top four.

Goals from Daniel Caligiuri, Ozan Kabak and Suat Serdar all gave Schalke the lead at various stages, only for Hennings to equalise every time, with his first from the spot, and his hat-trick goal coming five minutes from time for his 11th of the season.

SC Paderborn remain rooted to the foot of the table after suffering a ninth league defeat of the campaign, with Philipp Max scoring the only goal of the game in Augsburg's 1-0 win at the Benteler-Arena.

La Liga: Real keep pace at top

Real Madrid hammered Eibar 4-0 to keep the pressure on at the top of La Liga.

The visitors - aiming to move ahead of Real Sociedad and keep pace with Barcelona, who beat Celta Vigo 4-1, hit three goals inside the first 30 minutes.

Other La Liga results Alaves 3-0 Valladolid

Valencia 2-0 Granada

Karim Benzema broke the deadlock with an angled finish before captain Sergio Ramos soon added a penalty spot, and the Frence forward also converted from the spot.

Federico Valverde clipped in a fourth on the hour, his first La Liga goal for Real Madrid, to seal a comfortable win for Zinedine Zidane's side, who followed up their midweek 6-0 Champions League thrashing of Galatasaray.

Ligue 1: PSG extend lead at top

Mauro Icardi scored a late winner as Paris Saint-Germain returned to winning ways to extend their lead to nine points at the top of Ligue 1 thanks to a 2-1 victory over Brest at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Samuel Grandsir's 72nd-minute equaliser for the hosts had cancelled out Angel Di Maria's first-half opener for the French champions.

But on-loan Inter Milan striker Icardi fired home from close range with five minutes remaining for his fifth goal from the last five league games.

Angers remain second after they were held to a goalless stalemate by Reims despite losing Angelo Fulgini to a second booking with 20 minutes remaining, while the point saw Reims move up two spots to fifth.

Lille moved into the top three thanks to another stalemate as they shared the spoils from a 0-0 draw against struggling Metz, who moved out of the bottom three.

Monaco moved up to eighth after returning to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 victory over Dijon.

Russia international Aleksandr Golovin broke the deadlock three minutes before the break with his third league goal of the season and that proved enough as Dijon dropped to second-bottom to sit just one point above basement side Nimes.

Lebo Mothiba was on target twice as Strasbourg pulled three-points clear of the relegation zone with a 4-1 victory over 10-man Nimes at Stade de la Meinau.

Ludovic Ajorque opened the scoring after 14 minutes for Strasbourg as he picked out the bottom-left corner with a close-range effort and South Africa striker Mothiba doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time.

Midfielder Romain Philippoteaux pulled one back for the visitors just after the break as he slotted Haris Duljevic's assist into the top corner and the night got worse for lowly Nimes as they lost Florian Miguel to a second yellow card after 66 minutes.

Dimitri Lienard restored Strasbourg's two-goal lead with 20 minutes remaining and Mothiba added the gloss with his second of the night five minutes from time