Arsene Wenger reveals Bayern Munich talks set for next week

Arsene Wenger managed Arsenal for 22 years

Arsene Wenger remains in the running to take over as Bayern Munich head coach after revealing he will hold talks with the German club next week.

The former Arsenal manager had emerged as a frontrunner to replace Niko Kovac before it was widely reported this week that Wenger was no longer an option for Bayern.

However, in a bid to clear up the situation, Wenger told beIN Sports: "I don't have any agent, I am the only one involved in this story. Nobody can talk on my behalf.

Niko Kovac left Bayern on Sunday

"I have known Franz Beckenbauer, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness for 40 years. The success of this club has been built on exceptional competency, honesty, discretion and simplicity. We always told the truth between all of us when it was necessary.

"What happened? My name came out from nowhere, without having anything with this.

Wenger says he will hold talks with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge next week

"On Wednesday afternoon, Rummenigge called me, I could not answer at that moment, by politeness, I called him back. He was in his car going to the game against Olympiacos.

"We talked for four to five minutes maximum, and he told me they had assigned Flick to be the coach, he will manage the two next games, because they will play Dortmund tomorrow.

Leicester vs Arsenal Live on

"He asked me if I would be interested because they are looking for a coach. I told him 'I haven't thoughts about it, I need some time to have a think about it'.

"We decided together we will talk next week because I am in Doha until Sunday night. This is the true story.

"I wish well to Bayern who are actually at a turning point, because Hoeness, key man of this club, is leaving, Rummenigge will leave in one year, it seems that the future is uncertain, and this club which always managed stuff by being very discreet and direct, is today very exposed with rumours coming from everywhere.

"For myself, I wish good luck to Bayern and for me the situation is clear."