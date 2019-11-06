Arsene Wenger refuses to rule out taking Bayern Munich job

Arsene Wenger has refused to rule out the prospect of taking over at Bayern Munich amid speculation linking him to the vacant manager's job at the Bundesliga club.

The former Arsenal boss has emerged as a contender for the role after Bayern sacked Niko Kovac at the weekend.

Ralf Rangnick has turned down the chance to speak with Bayern, while Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel has also said he is not interested.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has also said he will not be leaving the Dutch club this season, despite interest from Bayern, with reports in Germany suggesting Wenger is now one of the favourites for the position.

Asked whether he would be interested in the Bayern Munich job, Wenger told beIN Sports: "Of course. Coaching was my whole life until now.

"Everybody who has coached will tell you the same. You miss the intensity but some things you miss a lot, some things you don't miss. I enjoyed the things I don't miss too much...

"But on the other hand, football games, winning football games, preparing the team for the game, and getting satisfaction and shared emotions. That is something that you miss."

Elsewhere, Rangnick, who is head of sport and development at Red Bull, has turned down the chance to speak with Bayern about the vacancy.

The 61-year-old's agent, Marc Kosicke, has revealed that Rangnick is not interested in taking over at the Allianz Arena.

"No, Ralf Rangnick is not available," Kosicke told Bild.

"We do not believe that what Ralf Rangnick brings is currently being sought after by Bayern. And that's why it makes no sense to hold concrete talks."

Sky in Germany reported on Tuesday that PSG boss Tuchel had been contacted by Bayern Munich.

However, speaking ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Club Brugge on Wednesday, the 46-year-old said he has no interest in a move to Bavaria.

"No I am not interested because I am the coach of PSG, for this season I am still in contract, you need to fact check, and the contract is still for next year so I don't even think about it," he said.

Rangnick has previously had spells in charge of Hoffenheim, Schalke and RB Leipzig.