Arsene Wenger out of race to become Bayern Munich head coach

Arsene Wenger is out of the race to become the next head coach of Bayern Munich, according to Sky in Germany.

The 70-year-old spoke to chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on the phone on Wednesday but, after an initial conversation, it was decided the Frenchman was no longer an option for the role.

The former Arsenal boss was on Bayern's wanted list as they look for a replacement for Niko Kovac, who was sacked following the 5-1 thrashing by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern face Borussia Dortmund next and are unlikely to make a decision before Saturday's Bundesliga clash, but Sky in Germany understands there could be developments from Sunday onward.

Wenger, who has also been linked with jobs at Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, has been out of work since leaving the Gunners in 2018.

But Sky in Germany reported earlier this week that Ajax boss Eric ten Hag was Bayern's top choice.

The Dutchman confirmed that he will remain at the Amsterdam club until at least the end of the current campaign, however, insisting "I feel a strong connection with my team and everyone at Ajax".

Ex-professional Hansi Flick will be looking after Bayern on an interim basis, and he guided them to the knockout stages of the Champions League on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Olympiakos.