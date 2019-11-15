Pep Guardiola Bayern Munich return would not be opposed by Joshua Kimmich

Pep Guardiola brought Joshua Kimmich to the Bavaria club in 2015

Joshua Kimmich says he would not be against Pep Guardiola returning to Bayern Munich, amid the Manchester City boss being linked to the vacant manager's role at the Allianz Arena.

Niko Kovac was sacked by the current Bundesliga champions earlier in November after 16 months in charge of the Bavaria club.

Kimmich, who Guardiola brought to the German giants in 2015 in a £6.4m move from RB Leipzig, would welcome the Spaniard returning to the club where he won seven trophies in three seasons from 2013-2016.

Joshua Kimmich (centre) has made 18 appearances for Bayern in all competitions so far this term

"I know [Guardiola] and have a lot to thank him for. He took me from the second division and let me play in the Bundesliga," he told reporters prior to Germany's European Qualifier with Belarus.

"We won the double together and after that season I became a player for Germany. So, of course, I won't be against him coming back."

Since Kovac's departure, Hans-Dieter Flick has taken temporary charge and guided Bayern to a 4-0 triumph over title rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, and a 2-0 victory against Olympiakos in the Champions League three days previously to maintain their 100 per cent record in Group B this term.

Full-back Kimmich, whose side are third in the Bundesliga and four points behind current league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach, said their interim boss could stay on longer than expected, given their recent upturn in form.

Pep Guardiola has been linked with a return to Bayern Munich

"At first you thought that we would get a new coach after the international break. Now, we won both games with Flick and it sounds like he will stay until winter or even the entire season," the 24-year-old added.

"What happens then is the business of the club - we players have nothing to do with it."

Guardiola, who remains under contract at Manchester City until 2021, is one of a number of candidates that have been linked to the vacant post at the Allianz Arena.

Arsene Wenger was appointed as FIFA chief of global football development this week, ruling him out of the running after speculation associating the former Arsenal boss with a move to Bayern.

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel has been contacted by Bayern about the role, according to Sky in Germany, but has insisted he intends to see out his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Erik ten Hag says he will not leave his role as Ajax manager this season, amid interest from the German club.

Meanwhile, Bastian Schweinsteiger believes Jose Mourinho would be "tempted" by taking over there, with the Portuguese being out of work since leaving Manchester United in December 2018.