Manchester United favourites to sign Erling Haaland from RB Salzburg - Euro papers

It might be the international break, but that doesn’t mean clubs around Europe aren’t scouting players, discussing targets and making offers.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Germany

Erling Haaland's list of suitors grows by the day with Bayern Munich the latest to join the queue for his signature. The Bavarians are looking for a long-term heir to club icon Robert Lewandowski, now 31, and view the teenager as the ideal replacement after hitting 19 goals in just 15 games this season. (Kicker)

Norway

Manchester United have emerged as favourites to sign RB Salzburg's 19-year-old striker Haaland. The teenage sensation was coached by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde. (Dagbladet)

Spain

Atletico Madrid are lining up a £35m offer for out-of-favour Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in January. The Croatian has been heavily linked with Manchester United and Inter. (Movistar)

Atleti's former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is expected to be ruled out for up to three months with injury but coach Diego Simeone has no intention of signing a replacement for the player in January. (Marca)

Diego Costa faces a spell on the sidelines

Real Betis plan to make at least two additions during the January transfer window following an underwhelming first half of the season. (Marca)

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena is wanted by La Liga rivals Getafe in January with the Madrid-based side open to the possibility of taking him on loan. (Marca)

Barca have set their sights on Athletic Club full-back Ander Capa, 27. Valued at £26m, he contributed to 13 goals in La Liga from right-back last season. (Don Balon)

Italy

Milan would like to re-sign their former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer after it was confirmed the Swede would leave LA Galaxy at the end of his contract next month. However, the deal would require the consent of Rossoneri chief executive Ivan Gazidis. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United hope to come to an agreement with Juventus which would allow striker Mario Mandzukic to train with the Premier League outfit for a month before completing his switch to England in January. (Tuttosport)

Juventus' Mario Mandzukic is a reported target for Manchester United

However, United will face competition to sign the 33-year-old Croatian striker who is wanted by 'several' Major League Soccer franchises. (Calciomercato)

The agent of Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, Alberto Botines, says the Spanish defender is 'seeing how the season goes' amid reported interest from clubs in Serie A. (Sky in Italy)

Juventus could make former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can available in January at a heavily reduced price. The German international, reportedly wanted by Manchester United, is not first choice at the Allianz Stadium. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool and Napoli are just two of the sides who are tracking Genk's highly-rated Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge. (Radio Punto Nuovo)

Napoli will lose Albanian full-back Elseid Hysaj for nothing when his contract expires this summer, according to agent Mario Giuffredi. Chelsea saw a £43m offer rejected last year. (Radio Punto Nuovo)

Elseid Hysaj is a reported target for Chelsea

France

Barcelona's French defender Jean-Clair Todibo looks set to leave the Nou Camp on loan this winter with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen one of the interested parties. (Le10Sport)

Gerard Pique has warned France forward Antoine Griezmann that Barcelona will not 'play for him' but says he has been impressed by the former Atletico Madrid forward's quality and defensive work. "Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid are teams that played for him," Pique explained. "In Barca, we do not play for him considering the level that there is here. He must find his place, and little by little he will find it. He has talent and quality. I also have a lot of respect for everything he brings us defensively." (Le10Sport)