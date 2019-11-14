Euro papers: Juventus star Mario Mandzukic 'has chosen to join Manchester United' in January

Juventus' Mario Mandzukic has reportedly chosen to join Manchester United

International football takes centre stage this week but it gives clubs across Europe an opportunity to prepare for the forthcoming January transfer window.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour the continent for the latest news, views and gossip.

Italy

Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic has chosen to join Manchester United in January. The Croatian forward is also prepared to relocate to England in December in order to be up to speed up when the deal can be made official. (Tuttosport)

Chelsea winger Willian is a target for Juventus and the Serie A club could make a cut-price offer for the 31-year-old in January. The Blues' No.10's contract expires next summer and could leave Stamford Bridge on a free. (Corriere dello Sport)

Willian is a reported target for Juventus

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini would like to bring Carlo Ancelotti back to the San Siro next summer and the 60-year-old is open to returning to the club with whom he won two Champions League titles. (Tuttosport)

Sampdoria are prepared to make a loan offer for Everton striker Moise Kean. The 19-year-old has started just two Premier League games and is yet to score for the Toffees following his summer move for Juventus. (Telenord)

Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali is not fazed by comparisons to Andrea Pirlo. "It doesn't bother me," he said. "Pirlo had indescribable technique and quality but I consider myself more like (Gennaro) Gattuso but more technical quality. He's always been my role model." (Rai Sport)

Spain

Alvaro Morata believes Chelsea players stopped passing him the ball during his difficult 18 months at Stamford Bridge. "I felt that when I got into space, my teammates looked at me and thought I wouldn't do anything good with the ball," he said. "It was driving me crazy. I had a bad time." (COPE radio)

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is in talks with Vissel Kobe and could join Andres Iniesta at the Japanese side when his contract at City expires at the end of the season. (El Chiringuito)

David Silva could join Andres Iniesta at the Japanese side Vissel Kobe

David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami want to sign Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric ahead of their debut campaign. An offer for the Croatian is expected to be made in January. (AS)

Barcelona have drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace Ivan Rakitic, who is set to leave the Camp Nou in January. Barca will target one of Fabian Ruiz, Rodrigo Bentancur or Saul Niguez. (AS)

Valencia must make a profit of £35m from player sales before the end of June in order to balance their books. Several Los Che players have attracted interest this season, including Jose Gaya, Ferran Torres and Carlos Soler. (Marca)

France

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas will not let Moussa Dembele or Memphis Depay leave the club in January. Dembele has been linked with a move to Manchester United while Tottenham are interested in bringing Depay back to the Premier League. (RMC)

Inter Milan and AC Milan are interested in Marseille midfielder Kevin Strootman and both could make offers for the 29-year-old midfielder in January. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Bayern Munich are the latest club to show interest in Red Bull Salzburg star Erling Haaland but the Bundesliga giants are not prepared to pay in excess of £35m for any striker as they will have to be deputy to Robert Lewandowski. (Kicker)

Belgium

Arsenal are interested in Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala and could make an offer for the Belgian in January. However, the Gunners would face competition from Lyon, Marseille, Lille, and Roma. (HLN)