Harry Kane hopes to build 'strong relationship' with new Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho

Harry Kane has scored three goals in Jose Mourinho's first two games as Tottenham boss

Harry Kane hopes to build a "strong relationship" with new Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho.

The England captain's double in Tottenham's 4-2 win over Olympiakos on Tuesday helped book a Champions League last-16 place for Mourinho's new side.

Kane says he is keen to work with the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager, hoping to win his first piece of silverware at Spurs.

"It's early days, we have a good relationship so far, we talk, we try and help the team," Kane said.

Kane is looking forward to working with Mourinho

"Obviously me being one of the leaders in the team he looks to me for feelings and advice on the team.

"When you are winning games it definitely helps your relationship. Hopefully we can build a strong relationship.

"We know we both want to win big competitions. That's the team's aim, that's my aim and that is the manager's aim. Hopefully I can help him do that this year and see where we can go.

Kane has become the fastest player to 20 Champions League goals

"He's a new manager, he's been here less than a week, he's had two games. So far it's been all about trying to save the energy, not trying to work too much with the players because of the games.

"But we obviously have a long season ahead so I am sure we will get to know each other well over the next few weeks and implement what he wants on our team.

"But at the end of the day it's two wins out of two, positive start so let's hope it continues."

2:50 Mourinho issues an apology to Eric Dier for substituting him after 29 minutes in their win over Olympiakos Mourinho issues an apology to Eric Dier for substituting him after 29 minutes in their win over Olympiakos

Spurs are through to the last 16 for the third successive year and it means they can travel to Bayern Munich for the final Group B game with their position in second guaranteed.

They enjoyed a memorable run in last season's knockout stages, culminating in an appearance in the final, and Kane wants his side to build on that.

"It was important we qualified, we didn't want to leave it until the last game," he added.

"After going 2-0 down [against Olympiakos] it was a disappointing start, but credit to the boys for digging deep and finding a great performance in the second half and getting through.

0:34 Kane was thrilled with Spurs' comeback to reach the Champions League knockout stages Kane was thrilled with Spurs' comeback to reach the Champions League knockout stages

"We know what we did last year in the knockout stages and we have to take that positive energy and try and do similar and go even further.

"We have got a quality squad, no doubt about that. We have got one of the best squads in Europe.

"In football when things don't go your way it is easy to maybe drop your levels a little bit and you end up going on a downward spiral and you have got to pick it up.

"Last couple of games we have done that but we know we have a lot of hard work to continue that."