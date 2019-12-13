Jose Mourinho believes Tottenham 'belong' higher up the Premier League table

1:21 Jose Mourinho is targeting a rapid Spurs rise Jose Mourinho is targeting a rapid Spurs rise

Jose Mourinho believes Tottenham's lowly position is not where the club "belong", but insisted time is needed to turn things around.

Spurs' faltering start to the season saw them sit in the bottom half of the Premier League for the first time since 2014, form that eventually cost Mauricio Pochettino his job.

Mourinho then got off to a blistering start after taking charge, winning his first three matches, but two defeats in their three subsequent games derailed their momentum. Mourinho, though, has seen enough to believe Spurs can climb back up to challenge for the top four in the near future.

"We know where we belong and of course we do not belong to the second part of the table where we were," Mourinho said.

"We do not even belong in position seven or eight where we are at this moment. We know where we belong and we believe that at the end of the season we are going to be there.

"But if we can accelerate the process and get results that put you there sooner rather than later in these positions, then obviously it is the best that can happen to us."

There was an air of caution to Mourinho's words, though, especially given the difficulty of the task facing Spurs this weekend - a trip to Wolves, to take on a side managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, who played under Mourinho at Porto.

"We need a little bit of time and we need to improve in many things and we are going to improve because we have the talent to improve, the desire to improve," Mourinho added.

"In this moment we are going to play against a team that has the same coach for three years, has their ideas perfectly in a stable way.

"It will be a very difficult match for us, but also for them."