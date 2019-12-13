Marouane Fellaini still contacts Jose Mourinho regularly but is happy in China

Marouane Fellaini (right) is still in contact with Jose Mourinho

Marouane Fellaini revealed he is still in contact with Jose Mourinho but insisted he remains happy in China.

Fellaini joined United from Everton in 2013 when he became the first major signing since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, and played a key role during Jose Mourinho's Old Trafford tenure.

Reports had circulated that new Tottenham boss Mourinho would swoop for the 31-year-old once more in January, but while admitting to having a lasting relationship with the Portuguese manager, Fellaini remains content playing in the Chinese Super League with Shandong Luneng.

Fellaini has impressed in China so far

"Jose is special for me," Fellaini told Eleven Sports. "We text each other, we call each other from time to time.

"He's taken over at Spurs and he's doing well. I wish him all the best. But I am good where I am now."

Fellaini has proven to be an impressive capture for his new side after helping them finish fifth in the table, and remains under contract until December 2021 with an option of an additional year.

1:17 There's not long to go until the January transfer window opens, and our special transfer shows will have every angle covered so you won't miss a thing There's not long to go until the January transfer window opens, and our special transfer shows will have every angle covered so you won't miss a thing

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.