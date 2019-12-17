Harry Kane itching to learn from Jose Mourinho at Tottenham

Harry Kane is excited to learn from new head coach Jose Mourinho after his appointment in November

Tottenham forward Harry Kane says he is excited by the opportunity to learn from new head coach Jose Mourinho.

Kane had a particularly good relationship with former head coach Mauricio Pochettino and spent two hours at the Argentine's house upon hearing the news of his dismissal.

Mourinho has immediately turned results around with since arriving in November; however, winning four from five Premier League games, with Tottenham now sitting just three points off the top four.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Live on

Kane - who has scored five goals in six games under the new head coach - is now embracing the opportunity to learn from Mourinho.

Harry Kane has spent the majority of his club career under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino

"I got on very well with Poch and I respect Poch very, very, very much," the England captain said. "But Mourinho's got his own style, his own way of doing things. For me, it is about learning that way.

"My top-level career has only been with one manager, so for me it's good to experience new things, see how different managers work.

"Mourinho's one of the highest level managers in our sport, so I can only learn from him."

When asked exactly how the former Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan manager had made such an instant impact, Kane said it was difficult to pinpoint.

Jose Mourinho has won five games from seven since taking over at Tottenham

"It's hard to say," he said. "We weren't picking up results earlier in the season for one reason or another. Little things went our way towards the end [against Wolves].

"Whenever a new manager comes in, everyone's ready, wants to work, wants to impress. It's important over this month, a busy period, and in January that we carry it on. It's not just for an early period.

"We've been feeling good. We've scored goals in pretty much every game we've played with the new manager in charge so if we can get it right, grind out results like that throughout the season we'll be OK."