Christian Eriksen's agent has dinner with Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta

Christian Eriksen would like a move to Inter Milan

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta and Christian Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots had dinner in Milan as negotiations over a switch from Tottenham continue, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie A club have proposed just over £10m plus bonuses in talks with Spurs - but the Premier League club are standing firm on their £17m valuation.

On Friday, one of the intermediaries involved will also arrive in Milan, and Sky in Italy believe it is only matter of time to reduce the distance between the two clubs.

Eriksen is out of contract in the summer and is keen to move to the Italian club.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem for the 27-year-old.

0:43 Jose Mourinho says Christian Eriksen should 'hold his head high' if he decides to leave the club in January. Jose Mourinho says Christian Eriksen should 'hold his head high' if he decides to leave the club in January.

The Dane has made 31 appearances for Spurs this season scoring seven goals.

He played in the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Tuesday as well as the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

Tottenham signed Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan on Wednesday.

The deal comes with an option to buy the 21-year-old for £42.76m (€50m).

