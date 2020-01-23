Notebook: Jose Mourinho, Heung-Min Son and Hugo Lloris says Tottenham squad in 'positive' spirits

Delle Alli celebrates scoring his first half opener against Norwich with his Tottenham team-mates

Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill spoke to Tottenham's players following their victory over Norwich, who dispelled talk of unhappiness in the dressing room.

Twenty-four hours on from headlines which suggested there was disharmony and disillusionment at the Tottenham training ground, the captain and Spurs' star player have joined forces to unequivocally back head coach Jose Mourinho.

Earlier this week, Mourinho played down talk of a bust-up with left-back Danny Rose, with the pair reportedly clashing after the defender was omitted from Tottenham's squad which drew 0-0 with Watford.

"The atmosphere is great," says Hugo Lloris.

"I can tell you all the players are ready to fight for the new manager and his staff."

Heung-Min Son agrees. Just minutes after scoring the winner in the victory over Norwich, he spoke highly of Mourinho.

"Everyone is happy. The work is good."

Meanwhile, at Hotspur Way on Wednesday, players were queuing up to deny any unhappiness under the new management.

Toby Alderweireld talked at length to the newspapers, backing the boss, as did Eric Dier.

Lloris told Sky Sports News: "We can't control everything that is said outside. But I can confirm the atmosphere is really positive."

As he speaks to us, two players walk past smiling and laughing, they are Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen.

Both may leave before the end of January but if they do, it's nothing to do with Mourinho. They seem happy enough.

Lloris continued: "It's not easy to come in the middle of the season, but it's a great opportunity for us.

"Jose Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world and the most successful manager of the past 20 years.

"As a player, he's a fantastic coach. He's here to help us but at the same time we need to give everything to him and his staff."

Son said: "We are a group that is always positive."

He stops to talk about Jose, even though he looks exhausted after 90 minutes on the pitch and 20 minutes talking to a dozen journalists from South Korea.

Heung-Min Son and Jose Mourinho talk tactics during Spurs' win over Norwich

The forward added: "Of course we want results to be better, we need more points, but we are more than happy. Unbelievably happy. We are lucky to have such a positive group."

Lloris has missed 21 matches for Spurs due to an elbow injury he suffered in October last year.

The 2-1 triumph over Daniel Farke's side was his first appearance since before the managerial change and he also reflected on Mourinho's predecessor Mauricio Pochettino's departure from north London in November.

Lloris said: "We have a deep respect for what Pochettino did for the club. We wish him the best. He's a fantastic man and hopefully, we will see him soon in a new club."

So what about Jose Mourinho's take on those negative headlines?

"It's a pleasure to be with them, to work with them and to try to help them in such a difficult season. Tonight I saw players really tired going over their limits to try to give us the points so a happy dressingroom," the Spurs head coach said.

Jose seems happy, three points, the players' backing, and all during the stressful month of January!