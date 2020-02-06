Tottenham Hotspur News

Troy Parrott signs three-year Tottenham contract

Parrott commits to Spurs until the summer of 2023

Last Updated: 07/02/20 11:16am

Troy Parrott joined Tottenham in July 2017
Troy Parrott joined Tottenham in July 2017

Tottenham striker Troy Parrott has signed a three-year contract extension with the club.

Parrott, who turned 18 on Tuesday, made his senior Spurs debut in September last year against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup before getting his first international cap for the Republic of Ireland in November against New Zealand.

His Premier League debut followed in December's 5-0 thrashing of Burnley when manager Jose Mourinho presented him with the match ball after the game.

The striker was an unused substitute on Wednesday as Tottenham beat Southampton in the FA Cup fourth-round replay.

