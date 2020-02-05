Christian Eriksen: Title chances better with Inter Milan than Tottenham

Christian Eriksen says he joined Inter Milan to win trophies

Christian Eriksen says he joined Inter Milan because they are more likely to win trophies than Tottenham.

Eriksen joined the Serie A side last month in a £16.9m move signing a four-and-a-half-year contract at the San Siro after his Spurs contract was due to expire in the summer.

The Denmark international was a runner up for Tottenham in the Champions League last season and in the League Cup in 2015 and says the prospect of silverware was the key to his January move.

"There's a big chance of winning a trophy here or a bigger chance than where I was of course," Eriksen told Sky in Italy.

"The Champions League final was a very bad day, we lost which you don't want to remember.

Eriksen started in Tottenham's defeat by Liverpool in the Champions League final

"I'm here to win and start something new. The last time I won something was at Ajax so it's many years ago. I still remember the feeling so I want to achieve it here as well."

In recent transfer windows, Eriksen saw himself linked with moves to various clubs including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

But he says only Inter came in with a tangible offer and that playing for an old rival in Antonio Conte was an exciting prospect.

"I've been rumoured to a lot of clubs in the past few seasons. When Inter came they were concrete and they looked promising," he said.

Eriksen says he was excited at the prospect of working with former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte at Inter Milan

"I could see myself playing here, it was easy to say yes and of course I've come here to try and win something.

"I'm very happy that Conte is here. I was told before that he was tough but I've only had a few sessions and it's the middle of the season so it's difficult to compare to Pochettino.

"So far there's been a lot of running with the ball but Poch was the same. They're similar but they also see football differently.

"I don't like running, I prefer to run with the ball and have the ball to play but it comes with it.

"I know when we played against Chelsea it was a very intense game. Against Conte, in particular, they played five at the back and you always knew when it goes to the full-back they can create chances."

Inter Milan sit three points behind Juventus in Serie A and, despite the Turin based club winning the last eight league titles, Eriksen believes his new side have a chance of becoming champions.

He said: "I think there is a possibility. We need to take one game at a time. Juventus have won the title for many years.

"We need to be consistent and close to them for as long as possible and in the end we'll see where we end up."

