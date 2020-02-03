Pep Guardiola has been found out this season, says Paul Merson

Pep Guardiola's champions trail Liverpool at the top of the table by 22 points

Paul Merson gives his verdict on Pep Guardiola's current struggles with Manchester City, Jose Mourinho's impact since taking over at Tottenham and tells us just why he rates Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo so highly.

Guardiola has been found out

Guardiola has suffered six league defeats this season, the same number as in City's two title-winning campaigns combined

Very worrying for Guardiola - the league is out, they are 22 points behind and I sit there and think: 'He is fortunate to get away with it.'

And I say that in a way that he has got 22 internationals, he has got two players for every position virtually.

I think he thinks 'I am that attacking that I do not have to play with a centre half', but he has been found out this season.

Do not get me wrong - they could play you next week and beat you 8-0, they have got that in them like they did at Villa Park, they just brushed them [Aston Villa] aside.

But it is impossible for them to be 22 points behind, for how good Liverpool have been.

If they played each other 10 times over the next few weeks, there is no way Liverpool would win all 10 games. You would probably side with Man City on their day. Which is strange.

Spurs' win over City just papering over the cracks

Highlights from Tottenham's win over Manchester City in the Premier League.

It was a big win, but it just papered over the cracks, they are a million miles behind - it could have been 6-0 or 7-0 on any other day.

They rode their luck, but give them credit, they stuck to the game plan and hung in there and got their lucky breaks. And a great goal, as soon as the lad hits it, he is running away as he knows it is a goal.

But you cannot sit there and say, 'Mourinho is doing great.' It was just an absolute run around in my opinion.

He was brought in to get in the top four and that was a big result towards that though…

Biggest call of Frank's managerial career

Lampard dropped Kepa (right) at the King Power on Saturday

If you had asked me five weeks ago if Chelsea had a problem with their goalkeeper, I would have said no, I thought Kepa was good. He has had a bad time.

I thought he made a big decision, I think that is one of his biggest decisions since he became a manager in football if I am being honest.

Willy Caballero made a mistake, which can happen when you change the goalies, but he is a decent person to come in. I know he made a mistake, he is probably too keen and he has not played for a while.

I am all right with Chelsea at the moment, they have two big games coming up - Man Utd and Tottenham at home - if they win both of them, for me they will finish in the top four.

Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Leicester and Chelsea in the Premier League.

You have to remember that it was only a few weeks ago that they were ripping Tottenham to shreds at Tottenham's ground.

A draw at Leicester is all right. Frank was a bit nervous as they have lost a few tight games this season when they should not have lost. They dominated that game against Leicester for long periods and could have lost it in the end.

So the next two home games are the ones - if they do not win either of them, I think they are in major trouble for top four.

But if they win them, then I think the only ones who can catch them are Wolves.

Nuno's one of world's top managers

Wolves boss Nuno is highly rated by Mrse

I think Wolves have got every chance [of finishing in the top four], they have got the firepower - Jimenez, Jota and Traore, the most improved player in the history of football! Those three can hurt anybody on any given day.

This manager does not get the credit he deserves, I think he is up there with the best in the business.

Highlights from Manchester United's draw with Wolves in the Premier League.

When you talk about Man Utd looking at managers, I am thinking: 'How are you not getting this man?' This bloke is as good as anybody, I think he is one of the top managers in the world of football in my opinion.