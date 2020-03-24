Harry Kane: Tottenham striker nearing return to first-team training

Harry Kane has not featured for Tottenham since New Year's Day

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is closing in on a return to first-team training and expects to be ready for action when the Premier League resumes.

The England captain has been out since rupturing a tendon in his left hamstring against Southampton on New Year's Day and underwent surgery in January.

With the Premier League suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, it remains unclear if, and when Spurs will get the opportunity to resume their attempts to secure a top-four finish.

"I'm good. From a rehab point of view and personal point of view, I'm doing really well," Kane told the club's website. "I'm at a good stage now and just working hard, doing a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab and just waiting to see what happens to the season.

Kane pictured in training earlier this month

"Other than that, my family is well, and obviously everyone is thinking about coronavirus at the moment and it's a time to be together, to stay safe and hopefully everything will be alright.

"I'm not too far away, I'd normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks' time.

"I'm at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it's about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I'm in a good place."

The sight of one of the most successful managers in world football, with mask and gloves, helping those less fortunate epitomised how the sport is rallying around communities at a time of need.

Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff visited the Enfield branch of Age UK to help pack supplies and he has spoken about his desire to be a thoughtful citizen.

"It's a difficult time for everyone right now, particularly among the elderly, so I want to offer my assistance in any way I can," said Mourinho

"Any help that anybody can offer can make a huge difference. We should all be thinking about what we can do to help each other because there are many vulnerable people that could face struggles during the period we have ahead of us."

Age UK Enfield is one of 40 local charities working with Love Your Doorstep and their 700 volunteers. The aim is to identify those in need within the area and deliver vital goods such as food and medication.

The goodwill extends throughout the club with the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation launching their 'Shape Up With Spurs' programme - an initiative that sees coaches deliver a series of home video workouts to help supporters keep healthy.

Toby Alderweireld has donated money to Tottenham's Shape Up With Spurs project

The players are getting involved too and soon school children will be able to benefit from healthy eating tips inspired by the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli, while Toby Alderweireld has already committed a sum of money towards medication.

The club is also working with young people to provide learning opportunities, offering services to a care home opposite the stadium and, following the latest government advice, is now using technology to provide virtual yoga for a cancer rehabilitation programme.

More is on the way too. They are currently trialling the delivery of virtual seated exercise classes to be delivered within elderly care homes.