Harry Kane has reached career crossroads at worst possible time, says Jamie Carragher

Harry Kane has reached the crossroads of his career at the "worst possible time", says Jamie Carragher.

Speaking to Jamie Redknapp in an Instagram Q&A last week, the England captain revealed he is open to leaving Tottenham, saying: "If I don't feel we're progressing as a team, then I'm not someone to just stay there for the sake of it."

Before the Premier League was forced to shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, Spurs sat eighth in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and in danger of missing out on Champions League football.

They were also eliminated from European football by RB Leipzig last month and Carragher says he understands why Kane may be considering a move.

In his Telegraph column, the Sky Sports pundit said: "Harry Kane has reached the crossroads of his career at the worst time possible. In other circumstances, the Tottenham striker's comments suggesting he would consider a move in the near future would be reasonable.

"These are far from normal times, with clubs losing money and needing to cut costs rather than plan major investments in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

"That means if players in the highest price bracket want out of their clubs, there is less chance they will get their wish.

"Kane is in that category. A limited number of clubs can afford him, and I am not sure how many have the appetite to engage in a fractious negotiation with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in the current climate."

Carragher added: "Kane turns 27 in July. We have no idea when the next transfer window will open or next season start. If Kane does not leave soon, the situation gets trickier for him.

"When players hit 28, psychologically it makes a big difference to clubs. They see him as nearer 30, recognise there is no resale value and balk at high valuations."