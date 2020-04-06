Tottenham's Heung-Min Son set for military service after Premier League postponement

Son is currently recovering from a fractured arm he suffered during Tottenham's 3-2 win against Aston Villa in February

Tottenham have confirmed Heung-Min Son will complete his mandatory four-week military service back in his home country of South Korea this month.

The 27-year-old was given exemption from the extended 21-month military service after he won the gold medal with South Korea in the 2018 Asian Games.

However, he still needs to complete a four-week service and with the Premier League suspended for the foreseeable future due to coronavirus, it has been agreed now is the best time to undertake it.

The Spurs forward has been in South Korea since the end of March, recovering from a fractured arm he suffered during Tottenham's 3-2 win against Aston Villa in February.

The top flight has been halted since March 9 and league chiefs have agreed with English Football League (EFL) counterparts and player representatives that a resumption will take place only when "safe and appropriate to do so".

Son, who is currently in quarantine in relation to government guidelines around coronavirus, will return to London following the conclusion of his military service in May.