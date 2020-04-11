Tottenham's Heung-Min Son asks fans not to break coronavirus guidelines ahead of military service

Heung-Min Son has urged fans not to break coronavirus measures and stay away as he prepares to begin mandatory military service in South Korea.

The Tottenham forward will undertake the four-week camp at a training facility away from the public but has asked supporters not to show up to greet him "in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19".

A statement on Son's Facebook page said many reporters and fans had inquired about the visiting policy.

"As large gatherings have been discouraged due to the COVID-19 virus and as we are working to comply with government policy, we will not be opening this event up to the public," the statement read.

"This decision is being made to ensure the safety of the fans and reporters and to prevent any dangerous situations from arising.

"Thank you for your understanding. Heung Min Son looks forward to completing his military duty and doing his best at the training facility."

Son, 27, was given exemption from an extended 21-month military service after he won the gold medal with South Korea in the 2018 Asian Games.

But he still needs to complete a four-week service and with the Premier League suspended for the foreseeable future due to coronavirus, it has been agreed now is the best time to undertake it.