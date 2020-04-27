Tottenham to reopen training ground to players

Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen will be allowed to return to the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre

Tottenham will make “a number of pitches” available to players at their Hotspur Way training centre from Tuesday.

One player will be permitted to use the pitch at any one time to exercise and Spurs will restrict the number of players who are allowed at the training facility each day.

All members of staff and the playing squad will be required to maintain social-distancing measures while at the facility.

A statement from the club read: "From [Tuesday], the club shall be making a limited number of pitches available at our training centre for members of our first-team squad to use for individual running sessions on a strict rotational basis.

"No more than one player per pitch will be permitted at any one time to undertake on-pitch exercise, with only a restricted number of the squad coming to the training centre each day.

"Each player will travel independently and arrive at the facilities already dressed in training wear before returning home immediately after they have concluded their session.

"All activity will be conducted in line with government guidelines with social distancing maintained at all times and there will be no access permitted to any building on site."

Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal allowed their players to return to their London Colney training ground on Monday.

Access for Mikel Arteta's players is being limited and carefully managed, while social distancing is being maintained at all times.