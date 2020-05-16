Davinson Sanchez admits Tottenham can't afford to play like they did in defeat to RB Leipzig

Davinson Sanchez admits Tottenham cannot afford to play like they were before the coronavirus pandemic if they are to achieve their goals this season.

When football across Europe was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, Spurs had just suffered a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League to complete a run of five defeats from their last six in all competitions.

And the 23-year-old says the team needs to perform to a much higher standard if the season will resume, as they are falling way short of their goals for the season as things stand.

"I think everyone knows as a team we expect to do better," Sanchez told Sky Sports News.

"The Premier League is always hard but we need to improve, that's why we put so much work in every day, we'll see what's going to happen but looking back we can't play like we were doing before.

"We have to do better if we are going to finish in the position that we want."

Sanchez has been spending the lockdown period by keeping fit at home and says he's finally had time to help out in the house on different chores.

Spurs were humbled by RB Leipzig with a 4-0 win on aggregate in the Champions League round of 16

"I've been working in the garden, watering the plants," he said. "I've been in the kitchen too, lots of cleaning, my wife is happy."

With preparations being made for football's restart, he is happy to leave the dishes behind as training ramps up.

The Premier League was suspended in March and while Tottenham players have been able to return to individual sessions at their Enfield training ground, there is hope that players can get back to group training soon.

"It's good to see your team-mates working, not by your side, but doing the same things you're doing," he said.

Sanchez says the frightening nature of the robbery of his Tottenham team-mate Dele Alli makes the incident "hard to speak about"

"Right now we're back at the training ground and respecting all the processes. We say 'oh it's a long time' but there's nothing we can do and we have to accept this.

"As footballers, we want to be training. We can work from home one, two, or three times a week but it's not the same."

A positive for Spurs, when the Premier League does restart, is the return of Harry Kane, who is now fully fit after recovering from a ruptured hamstring on New Year's Day.

Along with Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn are other players expected to be available when football makes its return.

Harry Kane has provided a boost to Tottenham by recovering from his hamstring injury

"Harry has been doing everything to return, even before the lockdown he was working hard, everyone knows that," Sanchez said.

"For us, of course, he's key a player we need there all the time. I think about my position - if I have him in front - it's like 'ok, watch out it's Harry there', he's fighting for the Golden Boot.

"I was training with him yesterday and he's doing very well."

Talking about working under Jose Mourinho, Sanchez said, "It's special. Everyone wants to learn from him and improve, even the more experienced players like Hugo [Lloris], who is a World Cup winner.

"We know the gaffer is a very good person, always there asking about your family and everything. We, as a team, are very, very excited to keep improving under him."