Jose Mourinho hopeful Eric Dier will sign new Tottenham deal

Eric Dier has played every minute of Tottenham's matches since the restart

Jose Mourinho says he wants Eric Dier to stay at Tottenham, and believes both the player and chairman Daniel Levy are keen for him to sign a new deal.

The 26-year-old has played in every minute of both of Spurs' matches since the Premier League resumed last month, and has been part of a defence which has conceded just one goal in that time.

However, the England international's contract is due to expire at the end of next season, and reports in the English media have suggested his six-year spell in north London could be coming to an end.

But speaking ahead of Tottenham's match away to Sheffield United on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Premier League - Mourinho says he wants Dier to be part of his squad in the long term, saying: "Mr Levy tells me that he wants Eric to sign a new contract and Eric tells me he is more than happy here.

"He is more than happy with his situation, especially now that he feels that we have a certain idea for him and the team. He tells me that he wants very much to stay, so I hope they can find an agreement.

"I am trying to take the team in a certain direction and when I try to develop a player in the team, it's because I'm waiting for the player to stay with us."

Mourinho also suggested that he expects Dier to escape punishment from the FA as he continues to await a verdict following his charge for misconduct in April.

The charge relates to an incident after Spurs' FA Cup exit at the hands of Norwich in March, which saw Dier climb into the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and seemingly confront supporters.

It is nearly four months since the incident, but Mourinho implied the fact that Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi was not charged by the FA for appearing to grab the throat of Brighton striker Neal Maupay last month means Dier will also avoid a ban.

Brighton's Neal Maupay goes down clutching his throat after a clash with Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi last month

Asked when he expects the FA to reach a verdict in relation to Dier's case, Mourinho said: "I think they made the decision when Guendouzi grabbed the other guy by his neck. I think the decision was made in that moment.

"What do you want me to expect?"

Mourinho: Spurs don't need huge investment

Mourinho also shed some light on Tottenham's plans for the delayed transfer window at the end of the season by insisting they do not need "huge investment" in their squad.

After reaching the Champions League final last season, Spurs are currently seventh in the Premier League, and are nine points outside the top four with seven matches left to play.

But Mourinho does not think missing out on Champions League football will affect Spurs' plans in the transfer market, saying: "That is normal that a team qualifying or not qualifying for the Champions League makes a difference in terms of the economic situation.

"The two good things are that Mr Levy wants what I want - what the fans want - which is to win football matches and to try to win trophies.

Mourinho says Daniel Levy wants the same as he does for Tottenham - "to win football matches and to try to win trophies"

"The second is that we don't need many players, we don't need huge investment. That's not our profile as a club, with or without COVID[-19], with or without Champions League. I think we will manage to improve our squad."

Mourinho also claimed that he would not be disappointed if Tottenham only qualified for the Europa League this season - despite saying winning the competition "would be a big disappointment for me" when in charge of Chelsea seven years ago.

Mourinho - who replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs' manager in November - said: "If you told me I start the season with zero points, like everybody else, and in the end of the season, I am not in a Champions League spot, I would say disappointing.

Mourinho dismissed the Europa League when in charge of Chelsea in 2013, but won the competition with Manchester United four years later

"If I put myself in my day one and where my team was, and with everything that happened after that, I would say I would not be disappointed. The situation was incredible.

"But we are going to fight until we can. One objective is the points and the table, but we cannot forget the objective of working for the future, working for next season.

"We just want to play and see where we are at the end of the season. When the season is finished, we know that a couple of weeks later we are starting the pre-season, and then is the moment to fight."