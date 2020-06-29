Tottenham Hotspur News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Maurizio Pochettino: Son of former Tottenham boss signs new deal at club

Watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports on Thursday; kick-off 6pm

Last Updated: 29/06/20 3:52pm

Maurizio Pochettino has signed a new contract with Tottenham
Maurizio Pochettino has signed a new contract with Tottenham

Maurizio Pochettino - son of former Tottenham boss Mauricio - has signed a new contract with the club.

The 19-year-old winger was set to see his contract expire at Tottenham on Tuesday but, despite his dad's departure in November, will remain at the club.

Sheff Utd vs Tottenham

July 2, 2020, 5:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Pochettino Jr posted a photo on his Instagram with his father, alongside the caption: "Looking forwards to the new season. #COYS".
2:59
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over West Ham in the Premier League
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over West Ham in the Premier League

Pochettino Sr, who is still currently without a club, is seen wearing a Tottenham t-shirt - eight months after leaving the club.

The youngster joined the club's academy three years ago, and has since progressed from the club's U18 to their U23 side.

Also See:

He is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club, with Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn ahead of him in the pecking order.

Pochettino's other son, Sebastiano, worked as a first-team conditioning coach at Spurs but left the club when his father was sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Back-to-back Super 6 winners?

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for a sixth time this season on Saturday. Play for free.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK