Maurizio Pochettino: Son of former Tottenham boss signs new deal at club

Maurizio Pochettino - son of former Tottenham boss Mauricio - has signed a new contract with the club.

The 19-year-old winger was set to see his contract expire at Tottenham on Tuesday but, despite his dad's departure in November, will remain at the club.

Pochettino Jr posted a photo on his Instagram with his father, alongside the caption: "Looking forwards to the new season. #COYS".

Pochettino Sr, who is still currently without a club, is seen wearing a Tottenham t-shirt - eight months after leaving the club.

The youngster joined the club's academy three years ago, and has since progressed from the club's U18 to their U23 side.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club, with Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn ahead of him in the pecking order.

Pochettino's other son, Sebastiano, worked as a first-team conditioning coach at Spurs but left the club when his father was sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho.