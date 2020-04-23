Tottenham Hotspur News

Eric Dier charged with misconduct by FA for fan confrontation after Norwich clash

Last Updated: 23/04/20 6:02pm

Eric Dier has until May 8 to respond to the charge
Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for a fan confrontation after Tottenham’s FA Cup fifth-round game with Norwich.

Dier climbed into the stand following Tottenham's penalty shootout defeat last month and appeared to get into a confrontation with supporters.

"Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3," read a Football Association statement.

"It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's actions at the conclusion of the Emirates FA Cup fixture against Norwich City FC on Wednesday 4 March 2020 were improper and/or threatening.

Eric Dier consoled Gedson Fernandes who missed the vital spot kick
"Eric Dier has until Friday 8 May 2020 to provide a response."

The charge against Dier is non-standard, therefore no potential sanction has been offered with the charge.

Dier played the full 90 minutes plus extra time in the cup tie on March 4 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The scored was locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes but Spurs were beaten 3-2 on penalties, after Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes missed their spot-kicks.

The FA has warned that the case does not come with a set sanction, meaning that if Dier accepts the charge or is found guilty, his punishment will be decided by an independent panel, which could see him land a hefty suspension.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was highly supportive of his player after the incident and said he hoped Dier would not be subject to a club sanction.

Jose Mourinho was very supportive of Dier following the incident
Mourinho said: "I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot do but in these circumstances every one of us would do.

"Because when somebody insults you, and your family is there, and you get involved with the person that is insulting you, in this case a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals cannot do.

"But I repeat, probably everyone of us would do. I repeat, we professionals we cannot do, but I repeat I am with the player and I understand the player."

