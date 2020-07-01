Serge Aurier: Monaco interested in signing Tottenham defender

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier is wanted by Ligue 1 side Monaco

Monaco are interested in signing Tottenham defender Serge Aurier this summer.

Aurier has been Spurs' first-choice right-back this season, with the departure of Kieran Trippier last summer leaving him as the only established option in the position.

Despite his often-impressive on-field performances, Aurier's off-field conduct has come under scrutiny, with the Ivorian having been investigated by the club after breaking coronavirus lockdown measures on three separate occasions.

Monaco's recruitment is now overseen by Paul Mitchell - once of Spurs himself - after he joined from RB Leipzig last month, and he is said to be keen on bringing in the Ivory Coast international.

Aurier has been a first-team regular at Spurs this season under Jose Mourinho

Aurier almost left Spurs last summer after being overlooked for the opening games of the season under previous boss Mauricio Pochettino, but has found a new lease of life under Jose Mourinho.

The 27-year-old, who joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, has two more years remaining on his current deal, meaning the club will likely be keen to extend it in the case they opt to keep him.

Aurier has made 35 appearances for Spurs this season, contributing two goals and eight assists, and Mourinho will be keen to ensure he remains with the north London club for their final seven Premier League games of the season.

Monaco were ninth in Ligue 1 when the season was cancelled in April because of the coronavirus.