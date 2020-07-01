Sheffield United vs Tottenham preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Sheffield United vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram is a doubt for the Premier League clash with Tottenham at Bramall Lane.

Lundstram could miss out after an arm injury forced him off in the FA Cup defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. The 26-year-old is set to undergo a scan on Tuesday.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said at his pre-match press conference that Jack O'Connell was "back on the grass" following the impact injury in training that has ruled him out since the restart and the defender will be assessed.

Tottenham have no new injury concerns to contend with. Juan Foyth (knee) and Japhet Tanganga (back) are the only two absentees for the game at Bramall Lane.

Mourinho has an embarrassment of attacking riches and could rotate his squad.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Thursday 2nd July

Charlie's prediction

I thought Sheffield United were a bit better against Arsenal - but I do not say that as a gigantic compliment.

They made chances but should have done better with them. Chris Wilder's side can get agitated at times and they are giving away silly free-kicks again.

Tottenham still have issues defensively. Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are not being selected, so does Jose Mourinho believe Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier are the future? They kept a clean sheet last time so it may be the same back four in this one. Their full-backs are vulnerable, but Tottenham are strong going forwards, with Harry Kane scoring too against West Ham, but I see this being a draw.

Sheffield United will be annoyed for losing the way they did against Arsenal, and the way their league form has gone since the restart will be as clear an indicator as any that they must improve. They will try to rattle Tottenham and get stuck into them. I still think Sheffield United are good enough to take a point from this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

