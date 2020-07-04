Moussa Sissoko backs Tanguy Ndombele for Tottenham success

Tanguy Ndombele has played just 19 minutes since the Premier League restarted

Moussa Sissoko says he is confident Tottenham team-mate Tanguy Ndombele will be a success at the club, despite a tricky start to his time in north London.

There have been suggestions Ndombele - Spurs' £63m club-record signing last summer - is unsettled, with the midfielder playing just 19 minutes since the Premier League restarted.

Jose Mourinho has downplayed those reports, and Sissoko, his team-mate for club and country, has backed the 23-year-old to show how people how good he can be.

"Maybe because I am like his big brother, I am a good example because nothing was easy for me at the beginning," Sissoko told The Guardian.

"Tanguy's first season has not been easy for a lot of reasons, but I speak with him nearly every day. I play with him in the national team, so I know him very well.

"I told him just to stay calm, keep working every day and his time will come. I just worked very hard at training [when times were tough at Spurs] and things changed.

Moussa Sissoko and Ndombele are teammates for club and country

"We all believe in Tanguy's quality. He has come to another country, another culture, another style of football, another league, he doesn't speak the language - so there are a lot of things.

"I am sure he will be a success at the club."

Ndombele has two goals and four assists across all competitions in his debut campaign in England, having featured 28 times since joining from Lyon last summer.