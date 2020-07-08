Eric Dier: Jose Mourinho says Tottenham unlikely to appeal four-match ban

Eric Dier confronted fans after the penalty shootout loss to Norwich on March 4

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham are unlikely to appeal the four-match ban handed to Eric Dier for confronting a fan at a match in March.

Dier was handed the suspension and fined £40,000 after being charged with misconduct by the FA for climbing into the stands to confront a fan following Tottenham's FA Cup defeat to Norwich on March 4.

Dier, whose team had just lost a penalty shootout, saw his brother was being abused by a fan and raced to his aid. There was no physical exchange and the matter was not pursued by the Metropolitan Police after a brief investigation.

However, the FA has opted to punish Dier for a breach of rule E3.

The suspension rules Dier out of all but one of Tottenham's remaining Premier League games this season but Mourinho says the club is unlikely to appeal the decision.

"I don't think so honestly because if you appeal you have other risks and let's at least start next season without a suspension," said Mourinho, ahead of Thursday's trip to Bournemouth - live on Sky Sports.

"We all know how it works with these FA decisions.

"You have access to the record of successful appeals and unsuccessful appeals… I don't think we are going to appeal."

Dier has played every minute of football for Tottenham since the Premier League restart and Mourinho says the England international will continue to be a key player for Spurs next season.

Speaking on Dier's move from midfield into central defence, Mourinho said: "We made a decision together.

"I told him immediately since my arrival 'let's go in a certain direction but I think you are not ready, so let's try to go back to a certain level being a midfielder but always with an eye of transforming you as a centre-back', which is where he feels happier.

Mourinho added: "He is very comfortable on the ball, the building up of play and going without any kind of problem attacking the space in front of him -being an extra man and building up play in the midfield.

"I think he is doing very well, we look forward to next season where from the beginning I have no doubts he will be there as a centre-back.

"I think he is going to be an important player for us."